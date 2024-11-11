IT LOOKS like this week could be the start of the coldest parts of the year with temperatures reaching a maximum of just 10 degrees for much of the week.
This suggests it could finally be time to start changing over to the winter wardrobe, get out the jumpers and put on the heating.
According to the Met Office, the week will be "chilly to start" and despite some expected clear skies and sunny spells across much of south Wales throughout the week it is not predicted for temperatures to reach beyond 10 degrees all week.
The Met Office says that Monday afternoon will still likely be "feeling pleasant in the sunshine with light winds, though could be turning cloudier" later on in the day.
The outlook for the rest of the week is much of the same, settled with some sunny spells but not particularly warm "with cloudier intervals".
By the back end of the week in Thursday and Friday, the Met Office says there could be "the odd spot of rain" at times, but will generally stay dry.
Check out our full forecast for the week ahead and wrap up warm or plan accordingly, whatever you're up to this week!
Monday, November 11
1am 10 degrees
4am Eight degrees
7am Six degrees
10am Eight degrees
1pm 10 degrees
4pm Eight degrees
7pm Five degrees
10pm Three degrees
Tuesday, November 12
1am Two degrees
4am Two degrees
7am Three degrees
10am Six degrees
1pm Six degrees
4pm Seven degrees
7pm Four degrees
10pm Three degrees
Wednesday, November 13
1am Three degrees
4am Three degrees
7am Three degrees
10am Seven degrees
1pm Seven degrees
4pm Seven degrees
7pm Five degrees
10pm Four degrees
Thursday, November 14
1am Four degrees
4am Four degrees
7am Four degrees
10am Five degrees
1pm Eight degrees
4pm Eight degrees
7pm Seven degrees
10pm Seven degrees
Friday, November 15
1am Seven degrees
4am Six degrees
7am Six degrees
10am Six degrees
1pm Eight degrees
4pm Nine degrees
7pm Six degrees
10pm Six degrees
