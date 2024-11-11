This suggests it could finally be time to start changing over to the winter wardrobe, get out the jumpers and put on the heating.

According to the Met Office, the week will be "chilly to start" and despite some expected clear skies and sunny spells across much of south Wales throughout the week it is not predicted for temperatures to reach beyond 10 degrees all week.

The Met Office says that Monday afternoon will still likely be "feeling pleasant in the sunshine with light winds, though could be turning cloudier" later on in the day.

The outlook for the rest of the week is much of the same, settled with some sunny spells but not particularly warm "with cloudier intervals".

By the back end of the week in Thursday and Friday, the Met Office says there could be "the odd spot of rain" at times, but will generally stay dry.

Check out our full forecast for the week ahead and wrap up warm or plan accordingly, whatever you're up to this week!

Monday, November 11

1am 10 degrees

4am Eight degrees

7am Six degrees

10am Eight degrees

1pm 10 degrees

4pm Eight degrees

7pm Five degrees

10pm Three degrees

Tuesday, November 12

1am Two degrees

4am Two degrees

7am Three degrees

10am Six degrees

1pm Six degrees

4pm Seven degrees

7pm Four degrees

10pm Three degrees

Wednesday, November 13

1am Three degrees

4am Three degrees

7am Three degrees

10am Seven degrees

1pm Seven degrees

4pm Seven degrees

7pm Five degrees

10pm Four degrees

Thursday, November 14

1am Four degrees

4am Four degrees

7am Four degrees

10am Five degrees

1pm Eight degrees

4pm Eight degrees

7pm Seven degrees

10pm Seven degrees

Friday, November 15

1am Seven degrees

4am Six degrees

7am Six degrees

10am Six degrees

1pm Eight degrees

4pm Nine degrees

7pm Six degrees

10pm Six degrees