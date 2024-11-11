A MAJOR fire is raging in a Gwent town centre with people being evacuated from the area.
Emergency services are currently tackling the blaze on Frogmore Street, Abergavenny.
Gwent Police say they received a report of a fire at the back of the Magic Cottage charity shop at around 8.35pm last night on Sunday, November 10.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews are at the scene dealing with the inferno.
A police spokesperson said: “A number of nearby houses are being evacuated.
“No injuries have been reported.
“A cordon is in place which covers Frogmore Street, Regent Street, Princes Street and Baker Street. The cordon is in place as a safety precaution and will be for some time.
“Abergavenny Leisure Centre in Old Hereford Road has been set up as a reception centre for those impacted.”
They added: “We remain at the scene with emergency service colleagues and ask the public to continue to avoid the area.
“Residents in the area outside of the cordon are urged to ensure all window and doors are closed due to the smoke.
“The public are thanked for their patience while we deal with this incident.”
