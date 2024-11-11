Emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze in Frogmore Street, Abergavenny last night.

Gwent Police say they received a report of a fire at the back of the Magic Cottage charity shop at around 8.35pm on Sunday, November 10.

No injuries have been reported.

Residents living nearby were evacuated to Abergavenny Leisure Centre where a reception centre had been set up.