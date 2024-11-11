Here are the latest applications—including home adjustments, a shipping container gym, and new fencing at the old police headquarters—submitted in the week commencing Monday, November 4.

Garage conversion

A proposal has been put forward to convert a garage at 50 Candwr Park, Ponthir.

The plans submitted include adding a first floor over the garage.

Additionally, a single-storey rear extension and a side bin store canopy are included in the proposed changes.

Outbuilding

An outbuilding is planned for 4 Candwr Park, Ponthir.

The structure would be built using a slate roof and solar panels, with rendered walls.

Bi-folds and windows are intended to be made from white aluminium or uPVC.

Alternative boundary fencing

An application has been submitted to vary condition 2 of planning application reference 23/P/0389/FUL for Gwent Constabulary Headquarters, Turnpike Road, Croesyceiliog.

The applicants want to change the fence, which was put in place in 2023, due to ongoing security requirements.

It is proposed to replace the existing section of heras fencing along Turnpike Road, approximately 200m in length, with a 2.4m high boarded enclosure as it is proving inadequate to stop incidents of trespass into the site.

The proposed change would be to replace the heras fencing with 2.4m high boarded enclosure. There are currently some areas of this boarding at the entrances.

Extension and side dormers

An application was submitted for the construction of a single-storey rear extension and side dormers at 5 Friars Garden, Llanyravon.

The plans also include changing a door to a window at the front elevation of the property.

Shipping container for home gym

An application has been submitted to place and convert a single-storey shipping container into a home gym at 40 Caernarvon Crescent, Llanyravon.

The container, which would be situated in the far left corner at the back of the garden, would have dimensions of 6.06m in length, 2.44m in width, and 2.90m in height.

The garden itself is said to be 20m long and 7m wide.

The plans propose installing a French door and skylights in the ceiling, and cladding the exterior with white spruce wood panels.