Ash tree to be cut down

An ash tree in Trellech will be cut down after showing signs of dieback and rot, with a wound around 10ft from the ground.

The tree, located in Greenway Lane, is close to both the owner's and a neighbouring property, raising concerns over potential damage.

Tree work

In Usk, a copper beech tree situated at the front left of a garden at Maryport House, 49 Maryport Streeton, will also be trimmed for safety reasons.

The lower limbs of the tree, which have been growing over the road, will be raised to 5.2m to keep the roadway clear.

Any branches growing over the prison wall will be cut away, and dead branches will be removed.

Two self-seeded horse chestnut trees growing on the right edge of the garden will also be removed.

Due to growing in the shade of other trees, these have not developed properly and are deemed unsuitable for their current location.

A Lawson's cypress tree in the front garden that is obstructing phone lines and taking up the driveway turning circle will also be removed.

Another Lawson's cypress, which has grown too tall for the size of the garden, will also be cut down.

Shop door

In Usk, at 10 Twyn Square, a shop will replace its existing vertical boarded timber doors with a painted hardwood frame glazed entrance screen.

Work at Abergavenny Morrisons

The Morrisons store on Park Road, Abergavenny, will remove its existing living wall within a feature panel frame due to ongoing maintenance issues.

This will be replaced with a timber panel installation within the existing feature panel frame.

Tree pruning

In Raglan, pruning of trees at 1 The Hawthorns, Fayre Oaks, will take place.

The trees to be pruned include a Crataegus 'Paul's Scarlet' and two Malus 'John Dowie'.

Ash tree felling

St Arvans will see the complete felling of a large mature ash tree at Mulberry House on Devauden Road.

The tree, subject to a Tree Preservation Order, will be removed due to ash dieback, with a copper beech proposed as a replacement.

Work at industrial unit

In Caldicot, retrospective permission has been granted for over cladding an existing industrial unit at Unit 12A, Symondscliff Way, Severn Bridge Industrial Estate.

The permission also includes reinstating existing windows behind the cladding.

Garage to be built

In Devauden, a detached garage and plant room will be constructed at Corydon, The Crosshands To Old Quarry Road.

Tree work

In other developments, Bailey Park in Abergavenny will see works to trees, which were approved on November 4.

Hedge work

Llantilio Crossenny will see the height of a rear boundary hedge reduced to 2m at Melin Brian.

Extension

An existing dwelling in Ravenshill, Llanishen Hill, Monmouthshire, will undergo alterations and an extension, approved on November 5.

Horse-riding arena

A proposed horse-riding arena will be built at Upper Tal Y Fan Farm, Mitchel Troy Road, Dingestow, after receiving approval on November 4.

Shop front

A proposed change of shop front at Unit 4, Holman House, 36-38 Newport Road, Caldicot, was withdrawn on November 4.