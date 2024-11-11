The confectionery company is responsible for a range of popular chocolates including M&Ms, Snickers, Skittles and of course Mars bars.

Milky Way fans have already been treated to the return of a discontinued favourite in 2024.

Milky Way Crispy Rolls were discontinued by Mars Wrigley back in 2022, but earlier this year were spotted in both Home Bargains and B&M.

Mars releases new Milky Way chocolate

Now, Mars has released new Milky Way Dessert Cups which have been spotted in Iceland.

Posting a photo of the new Milky Way chocolates, Newfoodsuk said: "Brand new MilkyWay Dessert Cups from Iceland Foods.

"Yes, they are indeed as good as they sound, can’t go wrong with these!!

"These will deffo be a Christmas Day nibble for sure!!"

The post sent shoppers into a frenzy with the Facebook post receiving more than 1,400 likes and 1,200 comments (at the time of publication).

One group member, commenting on the post said: "I might die if i don’t have this."

Another added: "Night In needed with about 17 packs of these."

A third person commented: "I really need these."

While this chocolate fan simply said: "I'm dribbling."

Other major chocolate brands including Cadbury and Nestle have also released new chocolates in 2024.

Cadbury has launched a number of new products including two new Dairy Milk chocolate bars - More Nutty Praline Crisp and More Caramel Nut Crunch.

While new Nestle releases in 2024 have included a white chocolate KitKat and several new Aero flavours including Strawberry and Choco-hazelnut.