Direct Line Group has revealed plans to axe around 550 roles as it looks to cut costs amid a turnaround at the insurer.
Direct Line Group is one of the UK’s largest insurance companies and employs more than 9,000 people.
It is responsible for brands including:
- Direct Line
- Direct Line Business Insurance
- Churchill
- Green Flag
- Privilege
- DLG Legal Services
- Darwin
- By Miles
Direct Line Group to axe around 550 jobs
On Monday (November 11), Direct Line Group revealed it is set to axe around 550 jobs amid cost cuts.
The group said it is consulting on the cuts as it seeks to save £50 million in 2025, although it stressed some of the role reductions will include vacancies no longer being filled.
Direct Line said it comes as its “drive to create a leaner and more efficient operating model is advancing”.
The cuts were announced in a trading update showing the group lost more motor insurance customers over the third quarter, with policyholders for its own-brand cover down 11% year on year at 3.05 million.
Chief executive Adam Winslow said: “We are in the early stages of a significant turnaround and our third-quarter trading is not yet fully reflective of the actions we have taken.”
He said trading in motor has been “challenging”.
But he added: “We believe the steps we are taking will position the company for enhanced profitability and growth.”
