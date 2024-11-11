Payne died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last month.

Ora, 33, was friends with Payne and had collaborated with the singer on the song For You, which featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

WATCH: Rita Ora pays teary tribute to Liam Payne

The Anywhere, Let Me Love You and Ritual singer hosted the EMAs at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on Sunday - which also marked the 30th anniversary of the awards.

Rita Ora hosted the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) (Image: Ian West/PA) During the event, Ora paused to pay tribute to former One Direction singer Payne.

She said: “I just want to take a moment to remember someone very, very dear to us.

“We lost him recently and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world.

“Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew.”

Ora added: “He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could.

“He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and he left such a mark on the world.”

An image of Payne was then shown on screens in the arena while One Direction's song Night Changes played in the background.

RECOMMENDED READING:

MTV EMA 2024 winners

MTV EMA 2024 winners included:

Raye - Best UK and Ireland act

Taylor Swift - Best live, best video, best US act and best artist

Ariana Grande - Best pop

Lisa featuring Rosalia: New Woman - Best collaboration

Busta Rhymes - Global icon award

Tyla - Best afrobeats, best R&B and best African act

The EMAs was opened by American singer Benson Boone and also featured performances from the Pet Shop Boys, Teddy Swims, Shawn Mendes and K-pop band Le Sseraffim.