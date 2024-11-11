The TV personality and radio presenter is taking on an Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge - cycling almost 300 miles for Radio 2 to raise money for BBC Children in Need's 2024 Appeal.

And it's no ordinary cycle challenge - he's doing it on a 1970s Raleigh Chopper bike.

He started his challenge at Wrexham AFC's STōK Cae Ras stadium on Monday morning, where he met representatives from Nightingale House Hospice and was serenaded by the Rhos Male Voice Choir. "How can you not be inspired by that?", Paddy said of the choir, while speaking to BBC Breakfast.

"So many people are coming out and saying good luck, it's like a natural energy drink, it just spurs you on," Paddy said.

"A pro cyclist said every mile feels like five miles on this, and they're right."

"This country, when you're out there and going through those country lanes, it's amazing."

People lined the streets at Paddy left STōK Racecourse (Image: BBC) Jackie Rowley, Nightingale House Hospice's family support team lead, was interviewed for BBC Radio 2 and BBC Breakfast ahead of the challenge as well as at the event this morning.

"This means everything to us," she told BBC Breakfast. "Children in Need and the money raised by Paddy through this challenge helps us to support bereaved children.

"It costs about £4.9million a year to run the hospice mostly through fundraising. We're approaching our 30th anniversary next year which is phenomenal. I hope what's keeping Paddy going is all the good causes he's supporting."

Paddy embarked on his challenge just after 8.15am, following a rousing message of support from friend and cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy.

He made his way through Flintshire before crossing the border to England, where he'll pass through Chester. Then it's on to Seacombe where he's due to board a ferry to cross the Mersey at lunchtime.

He is due to finish the challenge in Glasgow on Friday.

People can donate to the challenge at www.bbc.co.uk/paddy