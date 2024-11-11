Tree work planned for Abergavenny park

Monmouthshire County Council has applied for permission to carry out work on trees protected by a Tree Preservation Order (TPO).

The application, submitted by Mr. Daniel Sainsbury, was registered on November 4.

The work involves the maintenance and care of trees located in the park.

The application is under consideration by the relevant authorities.

Bailey Park is situated off Park Avenue in Abergavenny and is owned and managed by the town council.

TPOs are placed on trees to protect them for the public's benefit and to ensure their longevity.

Application submitted for single-storey rear extension to home

A planning application has been submitted for a home extension.

The proposal seeks permission for a single-storey rear extension at Gelli Farm, Old Ross Road, Llanvetherine, to create a new kitchen and dining area.

The plans were submitted on behalf of the property owner, Ms R Lester, by Morgan and Horowskyj Architects LLP, based in Abergavenny.

The application is currently pending consideration by Monmouthshire County Council and was validated on Tuesday, October 29.

The property is located within the Skenfrith Community Council area.

The application reference number is DM/2024/01344 and can be viewed on the Monmouthshire County Council's planning portal.

Hedge height decision pending at Llantilio Crossenny

A decision is pending on plans to reduce the height of a hedge.

The plans were submitted to Monmouthshire County Council on November 4.

The applicant, Mr. Martin Barnfield of Melin Brian, Llantilio Crossenny, has applied to the council to reduce the height of a rear boundary hedge to two metres.

The application is being handled under the category of works to trees in a conservation area.

Monmouthshire County Council will make a decision on this application at a later date.

Planning application for new chimney at Riverside House

A planning application has been submitted for a new external chimney stack at Riverside House.

The proposal for the property on Company Farm Drive was filed by Mr.

and Mrs. Fry-Thomas and validated on October 30.

The application was submitted under reference DM/2024/01353 to the Llanfoist Fawr Community Council.

Morgan & Horowskyj Architects, based in Castle Street, Abergavenny, are listed as the architects for the proposed work.

If approved, this development would alter the exterior of the property, which is in Monmouthshire.

Further details on the application can be found on the Monmouthshire County Council planning portal, where comments can also be submitted.

New garage and carport for Llanvihangel Gobion

A new four-bay garage and carport is set to replace a large agricultural-style barn.

The planned development also includes a room above the garage.

The proposal was submitted by Mr Daniel Flynn for his property at Pen Yr Heol, Pen-y-rheol Lane, Llanvihangel Gobion, Monmouthshire.

It was validated by the planning authorities on October 28, 2024.

The development does not involve the use of an external agent, categorising it as a householder application.

The application is being processed under the reference DM/2024/00866 by Gobion Fawr Community Council, and the decision is currently pending approval.