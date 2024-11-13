Shoplifting cases in Gwent have gone up by 43% since last year.

However, it appears different towns are affected in different ways.

Managers in businesses in Newport, such as SportsDirect, Boots and CeX, said their stores are shoplifted on a daily basis.

However, Pontypool postmaster, Gareth Jolliffe, said Pontypool does not have it as bad as other areas in Gwent.

Mr Jolliffe said the low levels of shoplifting that they experience may be down to the fact they do not have any high-value items inside the shop.

He said: "I think because we are a Post Office, and we have an awful lot of cameras and security, we are fairly lucky."

"I would be naive to say we have never had anything stolen but it's not a regular occurrence."

(Image: Tristan Rees) Gwent Police have signs up in businesses in the areas affected by shoplifting.

Mr Jolliffe said that Boots, which is no longer open in Pontypool, had some cases of shoplifting before its closure.

However, he said he thinks that the town of Pontypool is generally less targeted by thieves than in other towns in Gwent.

As shoplifting cases are the rise in Gwent, the police are trying to get on top of the situation.

"Police services across the country have seen an increase in shoplifting trends, and Gwent is no exception," said Gwent Police Detective Chief Superintendent, Andrew Tuck.

He said: "Theft, and particularly shoplifting, is not a victimless crime; the impact of this offending is felt not only by businesses and retailers, but also the community."

Gwent Police are trying to clamp down on the crime, especially in the lead-up to Christmas.

(Image: Tristan Rees) Lawrence Jones-Hughes, store manager at SportDirect, Newport.

Lawrence Jones-Hughes, store manager at SportsDirect in Newport said shoplifting, which happens every day, is getting worse this time of the year, as thieves are stealing from SportsDirect and "selling it off at Christmas".

Mr Jones-Hughes described the situation in Newport city centre, saying: "The shoplifting is dreadful around here."

SportDirect in Newport have been forced to increase their security, including facial recognition cameras which warn staff if repeat offenders enter the shop. They also have tags on many of their items.