Several trees in Henllys park have been cut down. The park had been there for 30 years.

Henllys residents are upset by Torfaen County Borough Council for not buying the land when it was put on sale and for not preventing the destruction of its trees.

Deborah Stevens, whose house backs onto the greenspace in Henllys, said the land "looks like a war zone".

(Image: Google) Satellite images of the park before the trees were cut down. (Image: Henllys resident) Birds-eye-view of the park.

The landowner, Nick Richards said: "I can confirm the tree surgeon (Scott Jones referred by Newport City Council) and (Simon Shukman from Town & country maintenance Ltd) have only cut down the dead, self seeded trees and brambles which were podding the other trees etc.

The newly released pictures show the dramatic transformation of the land after the trees have been cut down.

Ms Stevens, alongside other residents, said they were under the impression the land was protected as it housed wildlife.