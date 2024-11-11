The building was attached to Paul Cable's home and business, Cable News - a business that has been in his family for decades.

Paul Cable, 66, started the family news agents after it was passed down to him by his Grandfather.

Originally from Brynmawr, Paul moved to Abergavenny over 40 years ago, and has been described as many as a community man.

His shop has been on Frogmore street for 31 years.

"Nothing prepares you for something like this," said Paul.

"At 8.15pm I smelt rubber and plastic so I looked out of the window - It was then that I saw the glow at the back of the Magic Cottage charity shop.

"I saw their trailer, which is usually where they store donations, going up in flames so I quickly rang the fire service.

"About 20 minutes later they were here and already tackling the blaze.

"Someone was knocking on the door to let me out of the house and I thought, 'what do I bring with me?'

"I left everything other than my phone. I wanted to grab photos of my kids but nothing prepares you for how you feel in that moment - you just act on instinct.

"'How am I supposed to work tomorrow?' is what I was honestly thinking.

Cable News is on the left. (Image: Newsquest)"I left the house in my boxers and had to go to Asda's to buy some clothes."

Cable News is going to operate just off Baker's Street for the time being, in the unit next to Emily's tea rooms.

His business was not the only affected, with several having to close until further notice.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At the height of the incident there were 14 fire engines, 4 water bowsers, 2 aerial appliances and a high volume pump used to control the fire, with approximately 100 firefighters at the scene."

"South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were supported by crews from Mid and West Wales, Hereford and Worcester and Gloucester Fire and Rescue Services. Crews took several hours to bring the incident under control and currently remain on scene working closely with the Police and our partner agencies.

"The fire has caused extensive damage to the building causing a collapse to the first and second floors, and roof of the building, and crews working arduously to prevent further spread to neighbouring properties. A number of nearby properties were evacuated and there are no reports of any injuries.

"Cordons remain in place within the vicinity of the incident, and we ask the public to continue to avoid the area.

"We would like to express our best wishes to the businesses affected by the fire and we will endeavour to allow the area to return to business as usual as soon as practically possible.

"We will work closely with GWP CSI to determine the cause, origin and to understand how the fire developed, and until a thorough fire investigation has been carried out we are unable to confirm any of these details."

Paul is not accepting donations, as his premises is insured, he said he would rather people donate to local charities.

Paul has also been the town's Santa for many years, who bares the responsibility of turning on the Christmas lights each year.

He is supposed to be doing that this Saturday, November 16, and says "I promise I will be there - I will not let you down."