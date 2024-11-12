Robert Mclean, 32, of Fernside, Liswerry Road, Newport has been jailed for two years and two months for possession with the intent to supply class A drugs.

The defendant who was sentenced at Newport Crown Court was given a custodial sentence of four years and four months.

On October 1, 2024, the defendant was found to be in possession of 126 grams of heroin and 151 grams of cocaine.

The defendant was initially stopped on July 28, while driving a vehicle on a road in Newport, after officers observed him using a mobile phone.

It was heard in court, when officers approached the vehicle, the defendant drove away with speed.

As a result, officers attended the defendant’s mother’s address and during this time, the defendant came out of the address ‘with a cannabis joint in his hand’.

This search found large bundles of cash held together by elastic bands, cannabis and bags of white powder in the attic.

On October 1, officers observed the defendant had a cannabis ‘spliff’ or ‘cigarette’ and approached him.

“When the defendant observed officers, he discarded the cannabis cigarette.

“Officers observed him about to enter a residential address and detained him under the misuse of drugs act,” said the prosecutor, Alexander Greenwood.

A black shoulder bag carried by the defendant was searched and class A drugs were found.

When officers arrested him, the defendant said, ‘I couldn't try to run, I’m too fat’, added the prosecutor.

His defense barrister, Huw Boden said: “He is remorseful, and he regrets that he brings his family back before the court.”

The judge ordered him to serve half of his sentence in jail and gave the defendant a warning.

His honour Judge Hobson said: “You will need to make a choice as to whether you continue in class A drug dealing.

“If you do, the likely outcome will be you will spend a large part of your life in prison.”

The sentencing for the driving offences has been adjourned until a later date for a lower court address.