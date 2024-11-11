The blaze started at Magic Cottage charity shop on Frogmore Street at around 8.15pm on November 10, and it took over 100 firefighters from across Wales and the West of England to stop it.

Locals feel as though a "piece of history is gone forever" as the building was "so unique it is almost irreplaceable."

The building collapsed inside entirely as well as the roof. It currently stands as a hollow shell, which many believe could be irreparable.

A number of local businesses including Casa Bianca, Cable News, and Ziggy's, That's Lovely That, and Nicholls, have had to close for the foreseeable future.

This is due to safety, debris, and smoke residue in the area.

Some of these local businesses worry for the future of trade, as this devastating incident has happened at a time they usually make their profits, before Christmas.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: "Following a fire in Abergavenny that started last night, Sunday November 10, a number of roads remain closed.

"A cordon is in place on Frogmore Street, Baker Street and Princes Street.

"The fire, at the back of The Magic Cottage Charity Shop, was reported to police at around 8.35pm on Sunday.

"The fire service is currently investigating the cause of the fire and our officers are working with them. No-one was injured.

"Three households were evacuated at the time and Abergavenny Leisure Centre was set up as a reception centre for those impacted to provide the necessary support required.

"MCC officers continue to work directly with agencies leading the response and subsequent recovery."

South Wales Fire and Rescue service confirmed 14 fire engines had to attend the scene, and that the cause of the fire remains unknown.

A spokesperson for SWFRS said: "South Wales Fire and Rescue Service can confirm that at 2033 hours on 10 November 2024, crews were mobilised to reports of a fire at The Magic Cottage Charity Shop in Abergavenny.

"At the height of the incident there were 14 fire engines, 4 water bowsers, 2 aerial appliances and a high volume pump used to control the fire, with approximately 100 firefighters at the scene.

"South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were supported by crews from Mid and West Wales, Hereford and Worcester and Gloucester Fire and Rescue Services.

"Crews took several hours to bring the incident under control and currently remain on scene working closely with the Police and our partner agencies.

"The fire has caused extensive damage to the building causing a collapse to the first and second floors, and roof of the building, and crews working arduously to prevent further spread to neighbouring properties.

"Cordons remain in place within the vicinity of the incident, and we ask the public to continue to avoid the area.

"We would like to express our best wishes to the businesses affected by the fire and we will endeavour to allow the area to return to business as usual as soon as practically possible.

"We will work closely with GWP CSI to determine the cause, origin and to understand how the fire developed, and until a thorough fire investigation has been carried out we are unable to confirm any of these details.

"The public are thanked for their patience while we continue to deal with this incident."