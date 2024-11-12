Simon Crook, 37, of Tennyson Road, Caldicot, was convicted of three charges following a trial at Newport Magistrates' Court on October 28.

He was found guilty of possession of an extreme pornographic material of a person performing oral sex with a dog and two counts of possession of an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

Crook, who had denied the allegations, died the weekend before his next scheduled court appearance had been due on November 5.

The child abuse image offences were from Crook having one category B film and five category C pictures.

Before his death, he had been granted unconditional bail.

Gwent Coroner's office confirmed an inquest will be opened to establish the cause of Crook's death in due course.