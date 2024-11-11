Applicant Niall Leighton-Boyce is seeking planning permission for the change of use of Sovereign House, the office block above the Kingsway Shopping Centre.

He hopes to convert the block into 112 “self-contained” student accommodation units, spread out over the building’s seven floors.

The prospective tenants could be attendees of universities in South Wales or the University of the West of England (UWE), located on the outskirts of Bristol.

According to a statement by Harian Edwards, of planning agents Sustainable Studio Architects (SSA), each unit will comprise a kitchen, en-suite, bedroom and a study space.

There will also be a laundry room on each floor, as well as an “amenity space” in the former Wilko store below which will include a games area, fitness suite, study spaces, communal areas and bike storage.

“Overall the scheme seeks to enhance the redundant office space whilst hopefully accelerating a positive change to the Kingsway Centre and surrounding urban areas,” she added.

An operational management plan, by the applicant’s Boyce Group, shows the site would have a reception office staffed between 9am and 5pm on weekdays, as well as out-of-hours contact, CCTV in communal areas and a key fob system for tenants to gain entry to the building.

The firm said its access policy is “designed to ensure both security and convenience for all residents, providing them with round-the-clock entry to their accommodation while maintaining strict control over who can enter the building”.

A design statement by SSA states there is “currently a demand for student accommodation in South West England, therefore the proposal would seek to provide accommodation for the University of West England, which is approximately a 42 minute, 26 mile drive or 30 minutes on the train”.

The proposed accommodation at Sovereign House “would also offer availability to other students studying across South Wales”, the firm added.

SSA also claimed the project “offers a proficient opportunity for Newport city centre”, by creating a “rich mix of uses” in the area which “seems to align well with the city’s development goals”.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 24/0661.