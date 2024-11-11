The event, organised by Calon Hearts, will take place on Sunday, December 1, and will see up to 1,000 participants take on a 5k challenge around the bay area.

The day will start at 10am with live entertainment from the Rock Choir, a DJ, and festive activities.

The Santa Dash will officially start at midday, with a celebrity guest, yet to be announced, blowing the starting whistle.

Sharon Owen, director of Calon Hearts, said: "We are so excited to see the Santa Dash bring the community together again this year.

"It’s an amazing way to start the festive season while raising much needed funds and awareness for heart health in Wales.

"Every step our Dashers take helps us save lives and continue our mission to place defibrillators in communities across the country."

Calon Hearts has placed 29,313 defibrillators across Wales, trained more than 100,258 people in CPR and defibrillator usage, and screened 17,562 hearts for potentially life-threatening conditions.

The charity recently launched its mobile heart screening initiative, bringing vital heart health checks to towns across Wales and the UK.

With no public funding, Calon Hearts relies entirely on the generosity of the public.

By signing up for the Santa Dash, you’ll be helping to support this life-saving cause.

It’s not too late to join the fun.

Sign up with your family, friends, or colleagues, and book your spot via the Calon Hearts website.