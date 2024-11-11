A rally driver is taking on a skydive for the Wales Air Ambulance.
Ian Davis, 36, a top-level motorsport competitor, including at Caerwent, Newport, is raising funds to support the service that has helped many in his community.
He said that without the charity's assistance, life for many of the racers could be 'very different.'
He hopes his jump will inspire others to contribute.
Donations can be made through Facebook.
