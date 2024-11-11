For more than six decades, Royal Mail has delivered children's letters to Santa at the North Pole.

This year, the tradition continues as Royal Mail gears up to deliver hundreds of thousands of letters from children across the UK.

Santa is ready to receive cards and letters, but with the bustling Christmas season approaching, it is advised that letters be posted by December 9.

The letters should be stamped and addressed to Santa/Father Christmas, Santa’s Grotto, Reindeerland, XM4 5HQ.

Royal Mail's chief elf, Lisa Luveniyali, who ensures children's letters reach Santa in Reindeerland, said: "Royal Mail plays a very special part in the nation’s Christmas preparations.

"We are proud that for over 60 years, Santa has allowed us to help manage the hundreds of thousands of special letters he receives from boys and girls across the country.

"His special team of elves at Royal Mail especially enjoy taking a peek at what children are asking for as well as helping Santa reply to these special letters.

"Don’t forget to use a stamp and include your full name and address on your letter so Santa can reply to you."

Once all the letters are received, Royal Mail will create a 'Top 10' list of the most wished-for toys, based on the children's letters, providing a unique insight into what children want for Christmas.

This will serve as a guide to the most desired toys for Christmas, based on children's own letters.