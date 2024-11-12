Planning officers at Caerphilly County Borough Council said the events “will bring a variety of residents into the town centre” from near and far, “contributing economically to the amenities on offer” there.

The council received 30 submissions in support of the application, “in relation to the quality of the event in previous years, as well as the economic benefit to the nearby Caerphilly town centre”.

Some 13 neighbours lodged objections to the proposals, telling the council they were concerned about the parking impacts, the length of time of the events, and noise and light pollution.

But the council officers noted the “seasonal nature” of the events, and said opening hours would be “tightly controlled” to between 11am and 9.30pm.

The impact of the events on nearby residents was not judged to be “unacceptable”, they added.

Meanwhile, a senior councillor has welcomed news that the event organisers will be hosting more accessible sessions this year.

“I’m pleased that calls for more disabled-friendly access have been agreed by the management of Caerphilly On Ice,” said Cllr Jamie Pritchard, the council’s deputy leader.

“I’ve also been contacted by parents of autistic children, so the additional sessions with lower music and lighting to create a calmer environment is definitely something that I welcome.”

The accessible sessions will include lower music and static lighting, limited capacity, free companion tickets, and a more “relaxed atmosphere”.

On the future of the events, Cllr Pritchard added: “This event is a great attraction for the people of Caerphilly and beyond. It shows what we can do by having that good relationship with businesses.”