LIVE: Key road through Gwent town closed after crash with police on scene

- Commercial Road in Llanhilleth, Abertillery has been closed due to a crash
- Police are currently on scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area
- The road is currently closed from High Street, junction of Meadow Street and the junction of Victoria Road
Live
