LIVE: Key road through Gwent town closed after crash with police on scene

Commercial Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery closed after crash

By Sallie Phillips

  • Commercial Road in Llanhilleth, Abertillery has been closed due to a crash
  • Police are currently on scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area
  • The road is currently closed from High Street, junction of Meadow Street and the junction of Victoria Road

