During the ordinary meeting on October 2, the council elected to refrain from providing feedback on the Newport City Council consultation regarding an increase of 40 pupil places at Ysgol Bryn Derw, which would take effect in September 2025.

The council also chose not to comment on two Welsh Government consultations: 'Shaping the Future of Transport in the Cardiff Capital Region' and 'Implementing the Infrastructure (Wales) Act 2024.'

The council stated that although it did not wish to comment on the consultations, council members could comment in their capacity as residents.

The meeting, held at St John’s Hall in Penhow, was attended by councillors J Bartlett, B Harries, D Hayes, K Jones, and J Wagstaff (chairperson), along with clerk Beverly Cawley and city Councillor William Routley.

Apologies were received from councillors R Hughes and M Weekes.

On the financial side, the council examined the half-yearly budget position for 2024/2025 and decided to transfer £500 from the 'Office Costs' budget to 'Services & Subscriptions.'

No new planning applications were received, and the proposed Craig-y-Perthi Solar Farm and Power Station at Bishton were discussed.

The council noted that they had not been consulted on this proposal and that it was too late to make any representation.

However, they acknowledged that councillors at Newport City Council had provided detailed feedback on the proposed development.

Regarding grant funding, the village shop, previously invited to submit a late grant application, had not sent any application for consideration.

The council resolved to amend the 'Playing Field Policy and Key Protocol' to include provisions for emergency work/access for properties adjacent to the playing field. The paragraph would read: “Emergency Work/Access for Properties adjacent to the Playing Field When a situation arises where emergency work/access is required to the rear of a property that backs on to/is adjacent to the Playing Field, every consideration will be given to allowing access (without the standard 30 days’ notice) subject to a Councillor/key holder being available to allow access/egress on the day and consideration to type of equipment to be used.”

Councillor Hayes was tasked with investigating the possibility of a Christmas tree light trail around the village, to be considered at the November meeting.

Members also discussed plans for a family fun day on June 7, which would be further deliberated in the November meeting.

In the assets section, the council resolved to review the accessibility of the notice board on Greenmeadow Drive in late spring 2025.

The council also noted concerns about overhanging trees on Greenmeadow Drive, which pose a risk to pedestrians and buses.

Photographs of the trees will be sent to Councillor Routley for further action.

The council received updates from councillors regarding various responsibilities.

Councillor Wagstaff mentioned speaking with the village shop about their grant application and the potential for a carol singing event near the shop.

The council discussed plans to purchase and erect two Christmas trees in the village, with potential sites identified near Parc Seymour House and the notice board on Greenmeadow Drive.

They also considered adding a picnic table to the playing field, to be discussed in the November meeting.

The council noted the unauthorised access onto the playing field by a property, which had cut through the boundary hedge.

They resolved to write to Newport City Homes to make them aware of the breach and request the reinstatement of the hedge.

Lastly, the council noted the casual vacancy advertised on the website, Facebook, and notice boards, with two expressions of interest received from residents.

Interviews with the candidates will be arranged accordingly.