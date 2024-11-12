The M4 between junction 27 for High Cross and junction 28 for Tredegar Park was closed from 2.30am on Saturday, November 9 until 3.45am on Saturday, November 9.

Gwent Police have confirmed that the road was closed due to a concern for safety call out, and that a man in his thirties was brought to safety.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police told the Argus: "This was a concern for safety call.

"A man in his thirties was brought to safety."