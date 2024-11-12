A KEY junction of the M4 was briefly closed in the early hours of Saturday morning as police were called to an incident.
The M4 between junction 27 for High Cross and junction 28 for Tredegar Park was closed from 2.30am on Saturday, November 9 until 3.45am on Saturday, November 9.
Gwent Police have confirmed that the road was closed due to a concern for safety call out, and that a man in his thirties was brought to safety.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police told the Argus: "This was a concern for safety call.
"A man in his thirties was brought to safety."
