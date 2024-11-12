Death in Paradise fans have been given their first proper look at new Australian spin-off series Return to Paradise, after the BBC released a trailer and pictures of the show.
Return to Paradise follows DI Mackenzie Clarke, an Australian ex-pat who’s made a name for herself in London’s Metropolitan Police for cracking uncrackable murder cases.
When she is accused of tampering with evidence, Mackenzie returns to Australia, back to the last place she ever wanted to be – her hometown of Dolphin Cove.
Having fled the town six years ago, infamously leaving her ex-fiancée Glenn at the altar, Mackenzie is not welcome.
But with no other job options, and a unique talent for solving a mystery, no matter how challenging, a reluctant Mack joins the team at Dolphin Cove Police Station.
The BBC adds: "Once a case lands on her desk, she can’t rest until she’s figured it out, and the killer is in handcuffs.
"It’s that tenacity and work ethic that might just, over time, help Mackenzie win over her new colleagues, and the people of Dolphin Cove."
WATCH: Return to Paradise trailer
For those that can't wait until November 22 for the first episode, here is the trailer for Return to Paradise to tie you over.
New pictures have also been released ahead of the debut of the Death in Paradise spin-off series which show off some of the main characters set to star.
Here’s your first look at #ReturnToParadise!— Return To Paradise (@ReturnPOfficial) November 11, 2024
This new series from @BBCStudios Australia Productions and the team behind Death In Paradise and Beyond Paradise is on @bbciplayer and BBC One from Friday 22nd November! pic.twitter.com/amXXol0v9m
Return to Paradise cast
The Return to Paradise cast is set to feature:
- DI Mackenzie Clarke - Anna Samson (Dead Lucky, Wake in Fright, Jack Irish)
- Detective S.C. Lloyd Griffith - Colin Cartwright (Ted Lasso, Nolly)
- Glenn Strong - Tai Hara (Home and Away, Colin from Accounts, Austin)
- Police volunteer Reggie Rocco - Celia Ireland (Wentworth, Total Control)
- PC Felix Wilkinson Aaron McGrath (Gold Diggers, Preppers)
The series also stars Catherine McClements (Total Control, Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries) and Andrea Demetriades (Mother and Son, The Artful Dodger).
When to watch Return to Paradise in the UK
All six episodes of Return to Paradise will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6pm on Friday, November 22.
Episodes will also air weekly on BBC One at 8pm starting from the same date.
