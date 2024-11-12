Officers from Gwent Police attended a report of a crash on the A467 near Abercarn on Friday evening alongside personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The crash involved two cars, a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Modus, with the driver and two passengers from the Ford being taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident left the A467 closed from around 11.15pm on Friday, November 8 until 3.45am on Saturday, November 9.

The driver of the Ford was also arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limited of drugs and has since been released under investigation.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A467 near Abercarn at around 10.10pm on Friday 8 November.

"Officers attended along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The collision involved two cars: a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Modus.

"The driver and two passengers of the Ford were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limited of drugs and has since been released under investigation.

"The driver of the Renault reportedly left the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact us, quoting log 2400373435."