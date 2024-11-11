Registrations for the popular yearly scheme close on Friday, November 15.

Students signing up will follow in the footsteps of thousands of others who have taken part in this unique opportunity over the years.

Open to school students in years 10 to 13, this scheme offers them a chance to experience life in the media, publishing articles for one of the largest newspaper distributors.

Kathryn Tuck, a previous two-time winner who has signed up this year for the fourth year running, said: "The Young Reporter Scheme has massively improved my ability to think critically about my experiences and how best to describe them. I really love the opportunities that this provides.”

To find out more and register your interest, visit youngreporter.co.uk

During their time as a Young Reporter, students find out what it is like to work as a journalist and are offered numerous opportunities to see their work published

They can write about a variety of subjects, including theatre productions, interviews, press events and various attractions.

This forces them out of their comfort zones and gives them a chance to gain real life experience outside of the school room.

They are offered lectures to attend in order to learn the skills of the trade and whilst many may follow completely different careers, they join the hundreds of other teenagers who have benefitted hugely from this programme.

Students doing the Young Reporter Scheme can also be fast tracked through to our apprenticeship scheme, which offers a four year fully funded degree programme.