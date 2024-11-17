It’s a fact of life that people will break the law in different ways every day. From small incidents like parking on double yellow lines, and watching movies illegally online, to larger scale escapades like armed robbery, Gwent has seen it all.

Here are some historic photos of crimes committed in Gwent in the year 1992 that we thought would make an interesting read.

Stolen Jewellery from a Newport Jeweller (Image: NQ) This first picture is of recovered stolen jewellery. More than 100 items of men and women’s jewellery were stolen from people in Newport.

Yet as it turned out it was actually a Newport jeweller that was the one pocketing client’s goods.

Detective Inspector Jim Loughhlin at the time described the case as "an Aladdin’s cave of jewellery".

Damaged car after theives crashed into the vehicle in Cwmbran (Image: NQ) This next image is of a car in Cwmbran that was targeted by car snatchers. The Toyota Starlet was targeted by car thieves who lost control of a stolen vehicle and crashed into the Starlet.

Damage to the Starlet was an estimated £600 and the drivers of the other vehicle were arrested shortly afterwards.

Maindee Police station recovered goods (Image: NQ) This next image was taken at Maindee Police station where PC Watkins is posing with some stolen goods.

The goods being electrical equipment taken from cars in Newport which included five Vauxhall alloy wheels and a CB radio.

The property was stolen around Christmas time. Seasons Greetings indeed.

Annoyed residents at Mary's Court (Image: NQ) Who are these dissatisfied looking residents? These are the pensioners of Mary’s Court Newport who had their community wishing well stolen by thieves.

The wishing well was never returned and its whereabouts are still unknown to this day.

Image of the missing wishing well from Mary's Court Newport (Image: NQ) If you were a resident in Langstone during this time you may remember having to post your mail elsewhere as back in December of that year a local post office was forced to shut following an armed raid!

Image of the closed post office in Langstone (Image: NQ) The post office staff took the incident in their stride and even managed to describe the event as ‘circumstances beyond our control.’

Think that was bad here’s another post office horror story.

An armed robbery occurred on Newport Road in Risca in November that year. Two armed robbers took over the shop and demanded that staff pay ransom.

Re-enactment of an armed Robbery at Risca (Image: NQ) One acting as look out and the other as a gunman managed to empty the contents of the till.

The pair made off with the stolen goods and even dodged arrest.

It's safe to say that 1992 was a memorable one as far as crime is concerned.