HICHAM BOUKHARI, 53, of Church Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and surcharge for driving an Audi A3 on Dewsland Park Road without the correct insurance.

He has been disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving license for six months.

SONIA JANE CLAYTON, 65, of Little Oaks View, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to comply with a red-light traffic signal on the A48.

Her driving license has been endorsed with three points.

AMY PALFREY, 21, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, must pay £110 in a fine and costs for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order and to attend appointments.

EDISON TSHAKA MUUMBE, 44, of Allt Yr Yn Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, surcharge and costs for driving at a speed exceeding the 50mph speed limit.

He has been disqualified for six months.

JAKE KEATING, 18, of Railway Terrace, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £110 in a fine and costs for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order and to attend appointments.

DAVID JAMES WILLIAMS, 40, of Gainsborough Road, Cen Golau, Tredegar must pay £110 in a fine and costs for failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended order and failing to attend appointments.

DANNY JOHN DREW, 33, of Heol Aneurin Bevan, must pay £110 in a fine and costs for failing to comply with requirements of a community order and to attend appointments.

KAREN MORGAN, 44, of Cae Melyn, Ebbw Vale, must pay £110 in a fine and costs for failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order and to attend appointments.

PAUL ANTHONY BAYLISS, 58, of Butleigh Terrace, Dukestown Road, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence.