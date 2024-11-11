A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old have appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court following an incident close to the city’s Coleg Gwent Campus in Lliswerry last week.

The defendants, who cannot be named because of their age, are accused of trying to murder 18-year-old Jayden Bowyer at around 3pm on Thursday, November 7.

The teenagers, both from Newport, have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 17-year-old is alleged to have been armed with a metal asp and the 16-year-old with a 5-inch black-handled folding knife.

The duo are due to appear before Cwmbran Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

They were both remanded into youth detention accommodation.