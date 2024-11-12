Commercial Road in Llanhilleth, Abertillery was closed between 4pm and 5.45pm on Monday, November 11.

The statement given to the Argus said in full: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Commercial Road, Llanhilleth at around 3.30pm on Monday 11 November.

"Officers are in attendance along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a 10-year-old boy, is currently being treated at the scene - his injuries are not thought to be life changing or life-threatening."