Newport Bus has confirmed that on Tuesday, November 12 and Wednesday, November 13, a number of services will affected by a closure on Newport Bridge from 8pm on both nights.

According to the official announcement from Newport Bus, it is due to "an event taking place" in the evenings.

The following routes will be affected, with the listed diversion routes in place:



Route 5



21:05 from Newport Bus Station: Via Usk Way, George Street Bridge, right onto Corporation Road and then normal route from Halstead Street.

22:05 From Magor: Normal route to Coverack Road and will divert via George Street Bridge and Usk Way.



Route 9A



21:36 from Newport Bus Station: Via Usk Way, George Street Bridge, Corporation Road and will resume it's normal route from Halstead Street.

22:01 from Newport Retail Park: Normal route to Eveswell School and will then divert via Wharf Road, George Street Bridge and Usk Way.



Route 9C



22:36 from Newport Bus Station: Via Usk Way, George Street Bridge, Wharf Road, Chepstow Road and will then resume it's normal route from Eveswell School.

20:51, 23:03 from Newport Retail Park: Normal route to Coverack Road and will then divert via George Street Bridge and Usk Way.



Route 26A



21:20 from Newport Bus Station: Will divert via under the Old Green Roundabout, Heidenheim Drive and will resume it's normal route from St Julians Avenue.



21:34 from St Julians Primary School: Normal route to Caerleon Road and will then divert via the link road to Heidenheim Drive and under the Old Green roundabout.



Route 29A



21:50, 23:00 from Newport Bus station: Will divert via Under the Old Green roundabout, Heidenheim Drive, Caerleon link Road, Caerleon Road and will resume it's normal route from Old Barn.



20:00, 20:32, 21:32, 22:20, 23:17 from Cwmbran: Will begin it's normal route to Caerleon Road and will then divert onto the link road to Heidenheim Drive and under the Old Green roundabout.



Route X60



20:33 from Monmouth Bus Station: Normal route to Eveswell School and will then divert via Wharf Road, George Street Bridge and Usk Way.



Route 73



22:25 from Chepstow Bus Station: Normal route to Eveswell School and will then divert via Wharf Road, George Street Bridge and Usk Way.



Route 74



20:00, 21:30 from Chepstow Bus Station: Normal route to Eveswell School and will then divert via Wharf Road, George Street Bridge and Usk Way.