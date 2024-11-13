The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales (PSOW) report, 'Living in Disrepair,' highlighted key issues and learning points from complaints about housing disrepair, damp, and mould.

Between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2024, general housing complaints made up 17 per cent of all complaints received by the Ombudsman, with close to 800 of those complaints being about disrepair.

The report identified several themes, including the need for occupiers to repeatedly chase public bodies to initiate complaints and the questionable quality of pre-letting inspections.

It also highlighted the plight of occupiers in vulnerable situations who would have waited significantly longer for necessary works to be completed without the Ombudsman's intervention.

The report also pointed out the delay in complaint responses while some works were carried out.

The report made several recommendations to all public sector/social landlords in Wales, including undertaking a stock survey to identify properties at risk of damp and mould, conducting a full and proper pre-letting inspection before an occupier moves in, and engaging independent surveyors to inspect properties where complaints of serious disrepair are made.

Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Michelle Morris, said: "The link between poor housing and health has been well documented and a source of comment over many years.

"I am concerned at the apparent lack of proactivity by many landlords to identify and tackle those properties suffering from damp/mould, as opposed to waiting for the occupants to draw attention to the issue.

"As our casework demonstrates, it seems that it is only when proper inspections and surveys are undertaken, or when my office becomes involved, that landlords will swing into action.

"Ultimately, the longer an issue is left, the more costly it will be to rectify so it makes good business sense to be proactive."