The new service will be rolled out on Sunday, December 15 as part of a twice-yearly timetable change.

The 455-mile journey will consist of 22 stations scattered across Wales, England and Scotland and is thought to be the first service of its kind.

CrossCountry’s Interim Managing Director, Scott Maynard, said: “We’re delighted to introduce this new service joining Cardiff and Edinburgh directly by rail for the very first time – meaning even more connections for customers across the length and breadth of the country.

“Thanks to colleagues across CrossCountry and the wider rail industry for their support in delivering these new services linking two of Great Britain’s capital cities, as well as many other key towns and cities in between.”

Wales’ Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, added: “We are always happy to support new services that offer more choice for passengers.

"Connecting two capital cities of the UK in a sustainable way is a positive development.”

The new Cardiff to Edinburgh service will be rolled out from December 15. (Image: James Wade) The new service will be formed by long-distance Voyager services departing from Cardiff and Penzance in the morning, joining together at Birmingham New Street before proceeding north to Edinburgh.

On the southbound journey, the long-distance Voyager train will depart from Edinburgh and proceed to Gloucester where the service splits into two.

Half of the train will travel onwards to Cardiff whilst the other half will terminate at Plymouth.

There will be one service in each direction between Cardiff and Edinburgh on weekdays only.

Passengers are already able to book journeys on the new Cardiff to Edinburgh route.

To check journeys and buy tickets, visit the CrossCountry website (a link to which can be found above).

