He first presented Match of the Day on 7 August 1999.

However, the BBC later confirmed he will continue to present coverage of the FA Cup in 2025/26 and the World Cup in 2026.

The 63-year-old and the broadcaster have “agreed in principle a contract extension through to the 2026 World Cup”, the corporation said.

Mark Chapman the best successor to Gary Lineker as #MOTD host imho. Good journalist and presenter + rapport with pundits. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 11, 2024

Lineker said: “I’m delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, told PA: “Gary is a world-class presenter, and we’re delighted that he’ll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup.

“After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week.

“He’ll be hugely missed on the show but we’re so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football.”

Recommended reading:

Who could host Match Of The Day after Gary Lineker?

Gary Lineker to leave Match Of The Day at end of the season

Lineker will continue with the MOTD Top Ten podcast, while his The Rest is Football podcast, which also features BBC pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, will now be hosted on BBC Sounds.

The sports star, who regularly tops public lists of the BBC’s highest earners, appeared relaxed on Tuesday morning at his home in London as he went out to walk his dog.

Last year, he was briefly suspended from hosting the programme after his tweet about the British government’s asylum policy sparked a row about the corporation’s presenters expressing political views on social media.