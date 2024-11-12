Tesco Clubcard vouchers are only valid for 2 years from the date they were issued (unless extended).

To check the expiry date simply check the voucher itself, or visit the Tesco Clubcard website or app.

Martin Lewis warns Tesco Clubcard owners to use vouchers

As of November 30, more than £18 million worth of Tesco Clubcard vouchers are set to expire, according to Money Saving Expert (MSE) founder Martin Lewis.

Mr Lewis has urged shoppers to use these vouchers before they expire to ensure they are getting the most out of their money.

You can spend them online or in-store.

How to double the value of your vouchers

To get even more bang for your buck, Mr Lewis said there was a simple way in which you can double the value of your Tesco Clubcard vouchers.

All you have to do is spend your vouchers at any of Tesco's reward partners. It's that simple.

Tesco reward partners include:

Disney+

Legoland

Pizza Express

Prezzo

Railcards (National Rail)

Goldsmiths

Hotels.com

Cineworld

How to save money

How to extend your Tesco Clubcard vouchers

If you don't want to spend your Tesco Clubcard vouchers before November 30, there is a way of extending them for another two years.

To extend your Tesco Clubcard vouchers, according to MSE, you have to:

Make a small purchase on the Tesco Clubcard Rewards page (not in-store or on other Tesco pages) or donate to one of its partner charities - the remaining balance is credited back to your Clubcard account as points

You can then swap your points for vouchers

The MSE website adds: "There's no minimum spend, but the aim's to shell out as little as possible.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"A good option might be a 50p restaurant voucher (worth £1 at your chosen restaurant)."

You'll need to do this for each voucher and be sure it's done by 11.59pm on Saturday, November 30.

MSE continued: "Technically, under the Clubcard T&Cs, Tesco can refuse a Reward Partner order if it decides you're trying to game the system by redeeming vouchers just to extend their validity – but we tested the trick at MoneySavingExpert.com Towers at the end of October and it worked just fine."