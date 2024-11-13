Pura Vida, which is based inside the renovated Methodist Chapel on Church Street in Caerleon, has shocked the local community by its sudden closure.

From July of this year, the business offered memberships for yoga classes, fitness packages and spa-like treatments.

Inside the building was also a coffee shop and brunch bar offering healthy food to local people.

When it opened those months ago, many were delighted to see a modern use for the old chapel.

A spokesperson for Pura Vida said: "To all our amazing clients and community members, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for supporting Pura Vida Wellness Centre.

"We have invested in and restored our beautiful building and built a loyal and wonderful community since we opened. That said, it was unfortunately taking longer than we had hoped to grow to a level that could sustain the business.

"Also due to a change in circumstances we could no longer give the business the time it required and deserved, so we have taken the proactive step to close the business and allow someone else the chance to bring something special to Caerleon.

"We have already had a lot of direct messages from people who are interested in opening businesses in the wonderful space we have created."

The 'shock' closure came without warning according to customers, who heard of the news via a post on Instagram.

It read: "As of November 10, we have ceased trading and closed our doors.

"From every class attended to every mindful moment shared, you have helped create a space filled with warmth, growth and positivity.

"We are deeply grateful for each and every one of you who joined us on this journey of wellness and connection.

"For those with active memberships, please know that any remaining time will be prorated and refunded."

Many supporters responded by saying they felt 'saddened' by the announcement, with Lydia Abele saying it was her "haven in Caerleon."