The discussion took place at the Wentlooge Community Council meeting on September 24.

Chair Councillor Judy Clatworthy, Councillor Ann Farrugia, Councillor Frank Lovejoy, Councillor Ann Picton, Councillor Lucy Turner, Councillor Richard White, and clerk Sara Nurse were present.

Apologies were received from vice chair Councillor Julie Foster, Councillor Joanne Bidgood, and city councillors due to the full city council meeting.

A focus of discussion was the 'torrid summer' endured by residents of St Brides Lighthouse Park, attributed to anti-social behaviour.

This reportedly caused 'upset and damage to property, livestock and the area.'

The public informed the council that upcoming fishing competitions, the alleged cause of recent issues, are planned.

The council has decided to put up signs by the end of October to warn about the impact of littering on wildlife.

Further fires and waste were also noted, prompting farmers to be contacted to prevent animals from ingesting the waste.

The clerk suggested a follow-up stakeholder meeting and an invitation to Superintendent Jason White.

Another highlight of the meeting was the visit from guest Saranne Phillips, waste enforcement manager at Newport City Council.

She gave an overview of her role and the challenges of waste clearance from roads due to the need for road closures.

Ms Phillips shared plans to tackle fly-tipping and waste, with prevention and enforcement being the key strategies.

She shared several information leaflets that the council will add to the website and noticeboards.

The council requested her attendance twice a year to keep residents informed about the success of these operations.

The minutes of the previous council meeting held on July 16 were confirmed as a true record.

An update was given on the meetings attended since then.

The chair updated on the output of the chairs' meeting, including discussions on improving communication and collaboration between community councils and NRW.

It was noted that there is still an NRW recruitment freeze and a budget reduction of £15 million.

This will lead to changes in ways of working, service cuts, and some waste not being removed.

Police matters could not be discussed as there was no police presence due to operational constraints.

The city councillor report was also absent, with apologies received from the Marshfield and Tredegar Ward councillors due to the full council meeting.

Updates were requested for the next meeting.

The council expressed disappointment at the clerk's formal resignation but offered total support and requested a rethink.

The clerk assured that she would not leave until a replacement has been sourced.

Traffic monitoring and HGV usage of B4329 were also discussed following several accidents.

It was agreed to organise two monitoring stations at Peterstone and St Brides to assess traffic size, frequency, and routes taken. These will be run by councillors.

The council also agreed to consider funding for signage, a bus stop, and planters.

The council also noted changes to Newport Bus services and will be placing the changes on the notice boards.

Lastly, the council agreed to attend the One Voice Wales Annual Conference at a cost of £85.