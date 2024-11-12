Larry Lamb, who featured in the series set partially in Barry, has backed Asda's 'chatty cafe' scheme.

The supermarket chain's initiative aims to help elderly people who have no one to talk to over the festive season.

According to Asda's Christmas community report, which surveyed 1,000 over-60s, one in 10 are unsure whether they will speak to anyone between December 15 and January 1.

Last Christmas, 17 per cent said there were days they did not speak to anyone, and 15 per cent said they got used to not having conversations during the festive period.

One in 10 over-60s said they went to a supermarket just to speak to someone, while 42 per cent said their mental health suffered due to a lack of interaction.

To combat this, Asda is encouraging over-60s to visit their local store and enjoy a 'Winter Warmer'—a £1 deal including soup, a roll, and unlimited tea or coffee.

The supermarket plans to transform its in-store cafes into 'Chatty Cafes,' offering a space for elderly people to come together, eat, drink, and make new friends.

Larry Lamb spent hours chatting to over-60s at the launch of the chatty cafes (Image: James Linsell-Clark/PinPep)

Larry Lamb visited the Asda superstore at Heron Retail Park in Basildon on November 11 to launch the 'Chatty Cafes' concept.

He spent hours chatting to more than 40 senior citizens who attended the opening.

Mr Lamb said: "It’s a privilege and an honour to work with Asda to launch its Chatty Cafes initiative this Christmas.

"I’m very fortunate to be surrounded by friends and family this time of year, but that’s not the case for everyone, and it’s so important that we all club together and help combat loneliness."

Asda is also investing in tackling loneliness for the over-60s across the festive period.

Staff members will wear 'Happy to Chat' badges and will check in on older customers in-store and during home shopping deliveries.

The Asda Foundation will deliver £600,000 of grants to help tackle loneliness among the elderly, boosting activities in communities, funding Christmas celebrations, and supporting donations of daily essentials.