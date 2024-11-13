A WOMAN has appeared in court over her XL Bully dog.

Bethan Henderson, 27, from Newport admitted possessing/having custody of a fighting dog in the city on September 4.

She was fined £270 and a contingent destruction order for the dog named Brucie was made for the animal to be kept under “proper control”.

At Newport Magistrates' Court, Henderson, of Howe Circle was also made to pay a £108 surcharge and £85 costs.