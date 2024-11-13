ETHAN WOOLLEY, 24, of Alwyn Close, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on on Maesglas Avenue on April 19.

He was fined £366 and ordered to pay a £146 surcharge and £85 costs.

MARK LLOYD HAYTER, 37, of Annes Court, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CURTIS LEWIS, 27, of Comfrey Close, Newport was fined £50 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

NATHAN CURLEY, 39, of Albert Street, Newport was ordered to pay compensation after pleading guilty to stealing a £23 bottle of whisky from Tesco on February 18.

JACK LUDLOW, 33, of Windsor Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool was banned from driving for 28 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Clytha Crescent, Newport on September 19.

He must pay £1,916 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEX CRAVEN, 24, of Usk Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £818 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after being found guilty following a trial of causing wasteful employment of the police in Pontypool on December 14, 2023 by knowingly making a false report tending to show that an offence had been committed.

NABERT ABDULLAH, 36, of Halstead Street, Newport was banned from driving for 40 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Corporation Road on April 26.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEAH STERRY, 35, of Shelley Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly was fined £120 after she pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of diazepam on June 11.

She must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

GEORGE EHORO, 65, of Mill Heath, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

COREY GARDNER, 34, of Buttercups Close, Penallta, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN RABAIOTTI, 41, of Bartlett Street, Caerphilly must pay £285 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis on June 18.

KALLUM ROSE, 30, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport was banned from driving for five months after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified on October 15.

He must pay £901 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.