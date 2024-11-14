The council’s destination manager Nicola Edwards told its place scrutiny committee while the authority doesn’t get direct funding from the government in Cardiff to promote tourism they do work together.

She said: “We do work closely by brining journalists and influencers into Monmouthshire to get publicity.

“We work very closely with colleagues in Visit Wales and the Welsh Government. We very rarerly do marketing on our own but do marketing with colleagues including the private sector.”

Ms Edwards said the council also works with the UK Government’s tourism promotion agency, Visit Britain, to bring journalists and tour operators to Monmouthshire.

READ MORE: Bristol and South Wales influencers to promote Torfaen

The council also offers activities and tours to businesses holding conferences in Monmouthshire as Ms Edwards said that can lead to inward investment in the county.