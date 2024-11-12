The development is the second phase of Parc y Coleg, situated on the former University of South Wales campus, a filming location for Netflix's Sex Education.

The new homes will feature air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and thicker insulation.

They will also come with electric vehicle chargers as standard.

Beverley Wookey, sales director for Redrow in South Wales, said: "Building good quality, energy-efficient homes gives homeowners a better way to live.

"Our new generation of eco-electric homes have superb future-ready features that help to significantly reduce energy consumption and costs.

"They are ideal for those looking to live a more sustainable lifestyle."

Parc y Coleg is surrounded by green space and has easy access to Newport, Cardiff, and Bristol.

She added: "Phase one has proved to be very popular with both commuters and families alike so with work now underway on phase two, we’re confident that this new collection of eco-electric homes will also sell well."

The first plots, starting at £437,000, are expected to be ready by spring/summer 2025.