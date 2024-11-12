It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as festive markets and winter wonderlands begin to pop up across the UK.

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for that special someone, catching up with friends/family for a festive drink or just looking to get into the Christmas spirit, Christmas Markets have it all.

There are so many amazing Christmas markets scattered across the UK and to help you find the right one for you, The Independent has put together a list of the best in the UK.

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "Whether wrapping up for bratwurst and steins in chalet pop-ups or supporting local artisans with some stocking filler shopping, Christmas markets are a staple on the UK’s festive calendar.

"While Europe has often stolen the spotlight with its festive spectacles in cities like Bruges, Berlin, Lille and Zagreb, there’s plenty of Christmas cheer to be found at home, with high streets and squares across the country transforming into twinkly winter wonderlands with ice skating, indulgent eating and traditional trips to Santa’s grotto.

"From London’s big and boozy mulled wine hotspots to York’s cobbled, cosy offerings, there’s a cinnamon-scented fair for merriment setting up in most corners of the UK.

"Markets tend to kick off in November (with some starting as early as the first of the month) and continue through December until the big day itself."

Best Christmas markets in the UK

The best Christmas markets in the UK, according to The Independent, are:

Bath Christmas Market

Frankfurt Christmas Market (Birmingham)

Cardiff Christmas Market

Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market

Edinburgh Christmas Market

York Christmas Market

Belfast Christmas Market

Canterbury Christmas Market

Blenheim Palace (Oxfordshire)

Spitalfields Christmas Market (London)

Holkham Hall (Norfolk)

Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market

Why the Cardiff Christmas Market is among the UK's best

From mulled wine to "top-notch" arts and craft stores, the Christmas market held in the heart of Cardiff city centre has something for everyone.

The Independent explained: "Weave through St John Street, Working Street, Trinity Street and Hills Street in the Welsh capital this Christmas to find top-notch arts and crafts, from bespoke silver jewellery to hand-thrown ceramics.

"Cardiff’s buzzing market has been run by Craft Folk for 30 years with a commitment to helping new makers get started.

"Better still, the seasonal food and mugs of mulled wine are a well-deserved reward for those brave enough to embrace bitter December temperatures in Wales."

Cardiff Christmas Market will run from November 14 to December 23 in 2024.