An 18-year-old was allegedly 'stabbed multiple times' outside the Coleg Gwent campus on Nash Road in Lliswerry.

Two boys aged 16 and two boys aged 17 were arrested in the hours following the alleged incident on suspicion of assault - but now face even more serious charges.

The four teenager can not be named due to their age, and remain in custody inside a youth detention facility.

The 18-year-old victim was transferred from the Grange Hospital to the University Hospital of Wales in Heath, Cardiff, on the day of the incident with injuries that were not deemed life threatening.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’ve charged four people with attempted murder following a report of an assault in Nash Road, Newport, on Thursday 7 November.

"Two boys aged 16 and two boys aged 17 were arrested on suspicion of a section 18 assault but were later charged with attempted murder.

"All four have appeared before Newport Magistrates Court and all were later remanded into custody.

"An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and he was later discharged.

Superintendent Jason White said: “Following the arrests and charging decisions in relation to this reported offence, I would like to remind people on their responsibilities to avoid impacting this live investigation.

“It is vital that people are considering the tone and language used in comments posted online about the identities of anyone suspected of committing an offence.

“These remarks could affect our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice but may also result in the investigation of further offences that intend to obstruct the legal process.”

Anyone with information into the report of the assault is asked to contact Gwent Police via their website, call 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400371556.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111.