Sian Reeves, known for roles in Cutting It, Emmerdale, and Coronation Street, visited Bryn Ivor Lodge on Sunday, November 10.

She performed songs from her charity album, Remember This, in support of the Alzheimer's Society.

Ms Reeves, an ambassador for the charity, aims to visit as many care homes as possible across the country, sharing her music to entertain residents and help stimulate their minds.

She said: "This journey has now progressed to touring care homes where we encourage activities like singing to keep the brain stimulated as well as to encourage conversation.

"I have reached a point now where I'd like to campaign for singing sessions to be introduced at least once a week in every care home across the UK."

General manager at Bryn Ivor Lodge, Liliana Ungureanu, said: "It was so wonderful to welcome Sian into our home, our staff and residents loved meeting her and having a good old sing-a-long.

"She is so very talented.

"It is a wonderful thing she is doing for the Alzheimer’s Society, it is a cause that is very close to all of our hearts and we hope she raises lots of money for this very important charity."

