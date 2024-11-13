A MAN has been charged with having animal pornography and child abuse images.
Keith Johnson, 50, from Pontypool appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court to face four counts.
He is alleged to have possessed 12 bestiality images and indecent images of children made up of 267 at category A, 166 at category B and at 528 category C.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on December 9.
Johnson, Hillside Drive, Cwmfields was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article