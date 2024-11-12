The fire started at the Magic Cottage charity shop on Frogmore Street, and required over 100 firefighters and 14 fire engines, from across Wales and the West of England to put out.

Locals feel as though a "piece of history is gone forever" as the building was "so unique it is almost irreplaceable."

A number of local businesses including Casa Bianca, Cable News, and Ziggy's, That's Lovely That, and Nicholls, have had to close for the foreseeable future.

This is due to safety, debris, and smoke residue in the area.

Gwent Police said they will continue to work with the fire service to establish the cause of the fire, which remains unknown at this time.

They also confirmed a number of streets in Abergavenny town centre will remain closed until further notice.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire that happened in Abergavenny on Sunday 10th November.

"The fire, at the back of The Magic Cottage Charity Shop on Frogmore Street, was reported to police at around 8.35pm.

"No injuries have been reported at this time but due to safety concerns, and the risk of potential further collapse of the building, cordons are still in place.

"Partners continue to work together in an effort to minimise the impact whilst ensuring public safety, which remains our priority.

"Experts are carrying out a review of the structure of the building and cordons will be reviewed throughout the day to try and open any streets where possible, as soon as it is safe to do so.

"We understand the closures are having a significant impact on local businesses and we thank them, and residents, for their co-operation at this difficult time.

"At the moment the following roads remain closed:

Frogmore Street

Baker Street

Princes Street

"The fire service is currently investigating the cause of the fire, and our officers are working with them.

"Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call 101, or direct message us social media, quoting 2400375539."