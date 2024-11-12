The former Next store, at 152-153 Commercial Street, currently stands vacant and could be redeveloped to “bring a positive improvement” to the city’s main shopping area.

The applicant, a Mr Mukbel, of Raya Land Developments Ltd, is seeking planning permission and listed building consent for the project.

Designs show the ground floor of the property would become a food court with a large seating area and up to 11 counter areas, with toilet facilities at the back.

An access statement by planning agent Kevin Dorrington, said the “swift approval” of the project would bring the property “in the heart of the city centre” back into use.

“This will bring a positive improvement to the street scene in the city centre,” said Mr Dorrington, adding that the proposed works “will not detract from the listed nature of the building”.

The food court, if the project goes ahead, could result in 10 full-time and 10 part-time jobs being created, planning documents show.

The application for change-of-use planning permission is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 24/0856.

The application for listed building consent is under reference 24/0855.