The money was given to St David's Hospice Care by Persimmon Homes East Wales, as part of their community champions initiative.

The donation will go towards the new medical equipment for the hospice's inpatient unit.

Abi Hughes, community fundraiser at St David’s Hospice Care, said: "We’re incredibly thankful to Persimmon Homes for their generous support.

"This £1,000 donation will make a real impact in helping to fund a new vein scanner for our IPU, supporting us to provide the high-quality, compassionate care that patients and families rely on.

"Support from community partners like Persimmon is invaluable in enabling us to continue our mission."

Representatives from the charity and the developer were joined by Councillor Jane Mudd, who represents the Malpas ward where the hospice is located, for the cheque presentation.

Councillor Mudd, also the police and crime commissioner for Gwent Police, said: "The hospice has a special place in my heart and the local community, so we’re all thrilled with Persimmon’s donation.

"This will help the hospice to continue their excellent work which I know is so highly valued."

Victoria Williams, sales director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: "As a prominent local business we are delighted to be able to provide some much-needed funds to help their crucial endeavours supporting patients and families locally."

Persimmon Homes East Wales contributes £24,000 annually to local community initiatives through their Community Champions scheme.